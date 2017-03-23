San Diego Chamber leads leaders to Mexico City
The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce will lead nearly 90 area political and business leaders on an annual trip to Mexico City, beginning today, to strengthen bi-national ties. The delegation includes county Supervisor Ron Roberts, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina and Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Fri
|hippity hoppity
|6
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
|Trump: a Twitter troll?
|Mar 16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|Mar 11
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC