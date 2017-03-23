San Diego Chamber leads leaders to Me...

San Diego Chamber leads leaders to Mexico City

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce will lead nearly 90 area political and business leaders on an annual trip to Mexico City, beginning today, to strengthen bi-national ties. The delegation includes county Supervisor Ron Roberts, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina and Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum.

