San Diego Beach Reopens After Sewage ...

San Diego Beach Reopens After Sewage Cleared

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

California officials say a stretch of shoreline in San Diego has been cleared of sewage that spilled over last month from Tijuana, Mexico and can open to the public. The department says a last stretch of shoreline from the Tijuana Slow National Wildlife Refuge in Imperial Beach to the border with Mexico will remain closed until sampling confirms the area is safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... Sat spytheweb 11
News Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15) Thu Horacio 3
News Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad... Mar 9 facts 11
News Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06) Mar 7 Marcus 215
News For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Mar 5 RoxLo 641
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Mar 4 Sacri 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,489,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC