San Diego Beach Reopens After Sewage Cleared
California officials say a stretch of shoreline in San Diego has been cleared of sewage that spilled over last month from Tijuana, Mexico and can open to the public. The department says a last stretch of shoreline from the Tijuana Slow National Wildlife Refuge in Imperial Beach to the border with Mexico will remain closed until sampling confirms the area is safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|11
|Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Horacio
|3
|Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad...
|Mar 9
|facts
|11
|Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06)
|Mar 7
|Marcus
|215
|For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra...
|Mar 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Mar 5
|RoxLo
|641
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC