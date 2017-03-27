RECIPE: New Mexico Green Chile Sauce

RECIPE: New Mexico Green Chile Sauce

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Both the New Mexico Tampiquena and Stacked Enchiladas can be found at Mi Dia From Scratch but this sauce can be paired with any Mexican-inspired dish. Descriptions: New Mexico Tampiquena: Grilled skirt steak, blue corn tortillas, cheese & onion stacked enchiladas, New Mexico red and green chile sauces, guacamole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) Fri Coultergeist 4
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Thu Fentanyl Angle 5
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Thu Need Help 7
News Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco Mar 20 Miss Beaverhausen 1
News The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ... Mar 20 Righty01 3
News Trump: a Twitter troll? Mar 16 Cordwainer Trout 2
News 'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How... Mar 14 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC