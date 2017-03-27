RECIPE: New Mexico Green Chile Sauce
Both the New Mexico Tampiquena and Stacked Enchiladas can be found at Mi Dia From Scratch but this sauce can be paired with any Mexican-inspired dish. Descriptions: New Mexico Tampiquena: Grilled skirt steak, blue corn tortillas, cheese & onion stacked enchiladas, New Mexico red and green chile sauces, guacamole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Fri
|Coultergeist
|4
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Thu
|Fentanyl Angle
|5
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Thu
|Need Help
|7
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
|Trump: a Twitter troll?
|Mar 16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC