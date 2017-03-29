Police in Mexican resort of Los Cabos...

Police in Mexican resort of Los Cabos find 3 bodies

" Mexican authorities say the remains of three people have been found in the Pacific resort city of Cabo San Lucas. The Baja California Sur state prosecutor's office reports that the remains of two men and a woman were discovered late Thursday.

