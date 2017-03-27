Outrage over sex assault ruling in Me...

Outrage over sex assault ruling in Mexico, judge suspended

MEXICO CITY Prosecutors are appealing a court ruling that dismissed sex crime charges because there was no proof the suspect acted "with lascivious intent," and judicial authorities announced Wednesday that the judge in the case had been suspended. The ruling in the southern state of Veracruz shocked many in Mexico, where the case already had become emblematic of the impunity often enjoyed by wealthy males.

Chicago, IL

