Outrage over sex assault ruling in Mexico, judge suspended
MEXICO CITY Prosecutors are appealing a court ruling that dismissed sex crime charges because there was no proof the suspect acted "with lascivious intent," and judicial authorities announced Wednesday that the judge in the case had been suspended. The ruling in the southern state of Veracruz shocked many in Mexico, where the case already had become emblematic of the impunity often enjoyed by wealthy males.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|15 min
|Sarah Palin - Gov...
|2
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|hippity hoppity
|6
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
|Trump: a Twitter troll?
|Mar 16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC