Outotec to deliver technologies for zinc plant for Met-Mex Penoles in Mexico

Outotec has agreed with PeA oles Group to provide zinc production related technologies to the Met-Mex PeA oles' zinc production facility in Torreon, Mexico. The contract, valued at approximately EUR 24 million, has been booked in Outotec's first quarter order intake.

