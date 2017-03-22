Outotec to deliver technologies for zinc plant for Met-Mex Penoles in Mexico
Outotec has agreed with PeA oles Group to provide zinc production related technologies to the Met-Mex PeA oles' zinc production facility in Torreon, Mexico. The contract, valued at approximately EUR 24 million, has been booked in Outotec's first quarter order intake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mon
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
|Trump: a Twitter troll?
|Mar 16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|Mar 11
|spytheweb
|10
|Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15)
|Mar 9
|Horacio
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC