One of Two Original Bullitt Movie Mustangs Reportedly Found in Mexico

The collector-car world is abuzz with news that one of the two 1968 Mustang GT fastbacks used in the filming of the 1968 Steve McQueen movie Bullitt , which was long thought to have been scrapped, has been discovered in a junkyard in Mexico. The other of the two cars is known to be in private hands, probably in Kentucky, but the recently discovered second Mustang appears to be the one with beefed-up suspension components and other amendments made for use in the action sequences in Bullitt , which features one of the best and most iconic car-chase scenes in movie history.

Chicago, IL

