New Mexico economy stakes stamina on immigrants
In this undated photo, migrant workers from Mexico on Johnson Farm in Luna County, N.M. "Without immigrants, our labor force would essentially stop growing, making it very difficult to increase our gross domestic product," said New Mexico State University economist Jim Peach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|hippity hoppity
|6
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
|Trump: a Twitter troll?
|Mar 16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|Mar 11
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC