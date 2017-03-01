Nation-Now 7 mins ago 5:50 a.m.Mexican congressman climbs U.S. border fence
Mexican congressman Braulio Guerra sits atop the U.S.-Mexico border wall that divides Tijuana, Mexico, from California on March 1, 2017. [email protected] Braulio Guerra, a congressman from the state of Queretaro, tweeted photos and a video of himself perched atop a 30-foot tall fence that separates the Mexican border city of Tijuana from the U.S. "I was able to scale it, climb it, and sit myself right here," Guerra said in the video.
