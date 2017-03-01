Nation-Now 7 mins ago 5:50 a.m.Mexica...

Nation-Now 7 mins ago 5:50 a.m.Mexican congressman climbs U.S. border fence

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Mexican congressman Braulio Guerra sits atop the U.S.-Mexico border wall that divides Tijuana, Mexico, from California on March 1, 2017. [email protected] Braulio Guerra, a congressman from the state of Queretaro, tweeted photos and a video of himself perched atop a 30-foot tall fence that separates the Mexican border city of Tijuana from the U.S. "I was able to scale it, climb it, and sit myself right here," Guerra said in the video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 6 hr patriot 601
News The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te... 8 hr BestPhartss 1
News Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07) 17 hr ThatsPhartt 10
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) 20 hr Will Means 18
News 5 things you need to know Thursday Thu MxAmerican 1
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Wed jmpm 3
News New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi... Feb 27 Agents of Corruption 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,834 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC