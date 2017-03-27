Murder case against Border Patrol age...

Murder case against Border Patrol agent to move forward

9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The second-degree murder case against a Border Patrol agent accused of killing a Mexican teen in a cross-border shooting will move forward after a federal judge denied a motion to dismiss the charge. U.S. District Judge Raner Collins issued the ruling last week denying a claim by an attorney for Agent Lonnie Swartz that the federal government didn't have jurisdiction over the case.

Chicago, IL

