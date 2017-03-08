Motorsport: Huge crowds expected in M...

Motorsport: Huge crowds expected in Mexico City

16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Bustling Mexico City will stop in its tracks on Thursday when the FIA World Rally Championship transforms the famous Zocalo square into a colourful motorsport fiesta. Massive crowds will generate a sizzling atmosphere as the ornate colonial architecture of the city's cathedral and national palace provides a memorable backdrop for the opening two speed tests of Rally Guanajuato Mexico.

