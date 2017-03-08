Motor Rally: Meeke wins in Mexico despite car park diversion

LEON, Mexico: Kris Meeke won the Rally of Mexico on Sunday but only after having to negotiate his way at high speed through a busy public car park to reach the finish line.The 37-year-old Northern Irishman dominated the weekend, leading from the opening stage on the second day in his Citroen to finish ahead of world champion Sebastien Ogier in the M-Sport/Ford.But Meeke almost came unstuck on the final power stage of the race when he came off the road and ended up in a car park.He then had to slalom his way past parked vehicles as well as spectators in order to regain his place on the dirt road racing surface, bursting through a hedge in the process." After a jump, I took a hit.

