Motor Rally: Meeke wins in Mexico despite car park diversion
LEON, Mexico: Kris Meeke won the Rally of Mexico on Sunday but only after having to negotiate his way at high speed through a busy public car park to reach the finish line.The 37-year-old Northern Irishman dominated the weekend, leading from the opening stage on the second day in his Citroen to finish ahead of world champion Sebastien Ogier in the M-Sport/Ford.But Meeke almost came unstuck on the final power stage of the race when he came off the road and ended up in a car park.He then had to slalom his way past parked vehicles as well as spectators in order to regain his place on the dirt road racing surface, bursting through a hedge in the process." After a jump, I took a hit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|11
|Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15)
|Mar 9
|Horacio
|3
|Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad...
|Mar 9
|facts
|11
|Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06)
|Mar 7
|Marcus
|215
|For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra...
|Mar 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Mar 5
|RoxLo
|641
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC