More and more people are being murdered in Mexico - and once more drug cartels are to blame
A Mexican marine stands by the body of a gunman after shots were exchanged in the city of Culiacan on Feb. 7. The Sinaloa state prosecutor's office said heavily armed men attacked the marines, leaving one of them dead. A Mexican marine stands by the body of a gunman after shots were exchanged in the city of Culiacan on Feb. 7. The Sinaloa state prosecutor's office said heavily armed men attacked the marines, leaving one of them dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|3 hr
|There
|602
|The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te...
|17 hr
|BestPhartss
|1
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|Thu
|ThatsPhartt
|10
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Will Means
|18
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|Thu
|MxAmerican
|1
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Wed
|jmpm
|3
|New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi...
|Feb 27
|Agents of Corruption
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC