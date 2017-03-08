Midway freshman performs in Mexico

Gissell Varela, a 14-year-old freshman at Midway High School who writes and sings her own songs, strums her guitar at home last week before performing at the Carnaval Rio Grande in Zacatecas, Mexico. Gissell Varela , a 14-year-old Midway High School freshman who writes and sings her own songs, stands with her mother Maria Varela and her father Raul Varela, after performing Thursday at the Carnaval Rio Grande in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.