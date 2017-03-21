Mexico's Zapatistas Plan to Use Organic Coffee to Give Donald Trump the Middle Finger

The indigenous resistance group from Chiapas, Mexico, known as the Zapatista Army of National Liberation will sell "100 percent Zapatista coffee, cultivated in Zapatista lands by Zapatista hands" labeled with a colorful name to raise funds for a cause that is sure to get under the U.S. president's thin skin. EZLN ... announced Saturday that it will begin selling organic coffee from Chiapas in order to help migrants persecuted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

