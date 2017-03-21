Mexico's Zapatistas Plan to Use Organ...

Mexico's Zapatistas Plan to Use Organic Coffee to Give Donald Trump the Middle Finger

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Truthdig

The indigenous resistance group from Chiapas, Mexico, known as the Zapatista Army of National Liberation will sell "100 percent Zapatista coffee, cultivated in Zapatista lands by Zapatista hands" labeled with a colorful name to raise funds for a cause that is sure to get under the U.S. president's thin skin. EZLN ... announced Saturday that it will begin selling organic coffee from Chiapas in order to help migrants persecuted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco Mon Miss Beaverhausen 1
News The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ... Mon Righty01 3
News Trump: a Twitter troll? Mar 16 Cordwainer Trout 2
News 'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... Mar 11 spytheweb 10
News Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15) Mar 9 Horacio 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,515 • Total comments across all topics: 279,738,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC