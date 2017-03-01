Mexico's wages are so paltry that human-rights and legal...
The rising violence in the country is perhaps the most visible, but stagnant wages and declining purchasing power have also had significant impact. The Mexican government raised the country's daily minimum salary at the beginning of January, boosting it from 73.04 pesos to 80.04 pesos - or from about $3.52 to $3.86 based on exchange rates at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra...
|14 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|20 hr
|RoxLo
|641
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|Sacri
|7
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Sat
|jmpm
|4
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|Mar 2
|ThatsPhartt
|10
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|Mar 2
|Will Means
|18
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|Mar 2
|MxAmerican
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC