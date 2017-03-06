Mexico's Foreign Minister also said a...

Mexico's Foreign Minister also said a U.S. proposal to separate...

Mexico Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray says his country is prepared to retaliate against actions by the Trump administration if necessary. Requests for legal advice at Mexico's consulates in the United States have increased 400% amid fears of mass deportations, Mexican officials said Tuesday.

