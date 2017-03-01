Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a...

Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly addition to a trafficking hub on the US border

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Fighting for control of Juarez turned it into one of the most violent cities in the world between 2008 and 2012, but, much to the relief of people on both sides of the border, that violence has eased. The arrival of the ascendant Jalisco New Generation cartel , taking up space in the city alongside the resurgent Juarez cartel and the fracturing Sinaloa cartel, leads many to believe that another vicious cartel fight is looming - if it hasn't already started.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 6 hr RoxLo 635
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) 8 hr Sacri 7
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... 11 hr jmpm 5
News Deported single dad worries about the future of... 16 hr MAGA2016 1
News Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07) Thu ThatsPhartt 10
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) Thu Will Means 18
News 5 things you need to know Thursday Mar 2 MxAmerican 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,323,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC