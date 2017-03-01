Mexico upset that returning illegals ...

Mexico upset that returning illegals are speaking English

Read more: American Thinker

Isn't it irritating when foreigners come into a country in large numbers and refuse to speak the native language? It is irritating to Mexicans , who find that some deported illegals who return home are speaking English! It really interrupts the economic and social norms of Mexico[.] ... They speak English, and they're asking for access to higher education and to employment in ways that their parents were not able to. What's next? "Barrios" or "neighborhoods" where all the signs are in English? Will people have to "press 1" to speak to someone in Spanish? "Many of these people come not knowing how to speak Spanish," said Amalia Garca, secretary of Mexico City's labor department, which serves as a point of contact for the deportees.

Chicago, IL

