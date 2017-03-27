Mexico transfers Zetas cartel leader ...

Mexico transfers Zetas cartel leader to border prison

17 hrs ago

" Mexican authorities say they have transferred the leader of the brutal Zetas drug cartel to the same border prison that held Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman before he was extradited to the United States in January. A federal official not authorized to be quoted by name says Miguel Angel Trevino Morales was transferred from the Altiplano prison west of Mexico City to a federal prison in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Chicago, IL

