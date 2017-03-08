Mexico steps up antitrust rules again...

Mexico steps up antitrust rules against Slim's America Movil

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Wednesday that the Mexican telecommunications regulator had stepped up antitrust rules against the company, including ordering it to separate out part of its fixed-line infrastructure. The America Movil logo is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City August 12, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad... 1 hr facts 11
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... 2 hr tomin cali 2
News Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06) Tue Marcus 215
News For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Mar 5 RoxLo 641
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Mar 4 Sacri 7
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Mar 4 jmpm 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC