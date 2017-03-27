Mexico state AG arrested in San Diego on narcotics conspiracy charges

Attorney General Edgar Veytia of the state of Nayarit, Mexico, has been arrested on charges of international narcotics trafficking conspiracy, according to court documents [text, PDF] filed by federal officials on Tuesday. The gist of the grand jury indictment obtained on Veytia earlier this month is that Veytia "together with others, did knowingly and intentionally conspire to manufacture and distribute one or more controlled substances, intending, knowing and having reasonable cause to believe that such substances would be unlawfully imported into the United States."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westerner.