Mexico ready to 'step away from NAFTA' if new deal isn't good

Mexico says it is willing to pull out of a trade deal with the U.S. and Canada if it isn't a win-win for everyone. "If what is on the table is something that is not good for Mexico, Mexico will step away from NAFTA," Mexico's foreign minister, Luis Videgaray, told Bloomberg TV Thursday in Acapulco, Mexico, referring to the trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

