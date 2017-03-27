Mexico may be using another cartel kingpin to gain leverage with Trump
The sudden extradition of Mexican cartel chief Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman hours before President Donald Trump took office raised questions about whether the move was a final gesture to Obama or an early goodwill sign to Trump. Now another kingpin appears to be following Guzman's path to a US court, suggesting Mexico is playing politics with the extradition process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|hippity hoppity
|6
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
|Trump: a Twitter troll?
|Mar 16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|Mar 11
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC