Mexico is settling into a violent status quo
Deadly violence in Mexico declined from January to February this year, with homicide cases falling from 1,941 to 1,838 and homicide victims falling from 2,156 to 2,098. The month-to-month respite may be little relief, as the first two months year have continued a string of violent records , both exceeding their counterparts last year in terms of homicides.
