Mexico City uses anatomically correct seat to fight sexual harassment
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Mexico City's mass transit system has installed a device to combat sexual harassment of women: an anatomically correct seat aimed at men. Mexico City's mass transit system has installed a graphic, if not pornographic, device designed to make men think twice about sexually harassing women.
