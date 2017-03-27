Mexico City mayor lays foundation stone of $5 million JCC
Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera hailed the Jewish community's decision to invest in the city as seen by its decision to erect the new building of the Kehila Ashkenazi, which is located in Mexico City's Roma Norte district in the Cuauhtemoc borough. The official considers the initiative a sign of trust in the country's growth, according to a report by the La Razon newspaper on Tuesday.
