Mexican Teachers Adapt to Their American-Raised Students
It's Saturday morning in the rural Mexican state of Zacatecas and we are in English class. Antonio Acosta gives basic lessons to 35 teachers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|6 min
|RoxLo
|641
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|Sacri
|7
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|20 hr
|jmpm
|4
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|Thu
|ThatsPhartt
|10
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Will Means
|18
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|Mar 2
|MxAmerican
|1
|New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi...
|Feb 27
|Agents of Corruption
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC