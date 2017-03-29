Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S. border on drug trafficking charges

In this June 22, 2016, file photo, a Border Patrol agent walks along a border structure in San Diego. Federal agents in San Diego have arrested the attorney general for the Mexican state of Nayarit on charges that he conspired to smuggle heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine into the U.S. Edgar Veytia, 46, was detained Monday at the U.S. border in San Diego on an indictment handed down by a grand jury in New York, Ralph DeSio, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said Wednesday.

