Mexican sewage spill flares US noses ...

Mexican sewage spill flares US noses and tempers

14 hrs ago

A sign warns of sewage contaminated ocean waters on a beach Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Coronado, Calif. Coronado and Imperial Beach waters remain closed to swimmers and surfers Wednesday after more than 140 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Tijuana River in Mexico and flowed north of the border for weeks in February, according to a report.

