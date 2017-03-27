Mexican news editor shot as attacks a...

Mexican news editor shot as attacks against journalists soar

Read more: Reuters

A Mexican journalist was shot and injured early on Wednesday in the eastern state of Veracruz, the state attorney general's office said, the latest in a spate of attacks against reporters in Mexico. The 51-year-old news editor at La Opinion de Poza Rica, a newspaper in the violent oil-drilling city of Poza Rica in the drug-ravaged state, was shot outside his home early on Wednesday morning.

Chicago, IL

