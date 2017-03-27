Mexican man freed after arrest despite protected status
An immigration judge says a Me... . FILE - This undated file photo provided by the law firm Public Counsel shows Daniel Ramirez Medina who was was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation by President... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|hippity hoppity
|6
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
|Trump: a Twitter troll?
|Mar 16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|Mar 11
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC