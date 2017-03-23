Mexican leftist casts shadow over Mex...

Mexican leftist casts shadow over Mexican banking convention

22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Mexican financiers and politicians blasted populism at a top banking conference this week in a thinly veiled attack on the frontrunner for the 2018 presidential election - but some worry they overdid it and may have played right into his hands. The chosen theme of the annual meeting at the beach resort of Acapulco was "liberalism versus populism," with President Enrique Pena Nieto, senior ministers, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and ex-Secretary of State Colin Powell among the grandees squarely lined up on one side.

