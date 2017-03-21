Mexican Immigrant-Turned-Irvington Chef Honored During Restaurant Week
Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino visited La Chinita Poblana restaurant in Irvington on Thursday to celebrate Hudson Valley Restaurant Week . La Chinita Poblana, owned by Juan Aguilar, is one of seven restaurants offering Latino cuisine during restaurant week.
