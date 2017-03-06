Mexican company faked the building of 100,000 homes: SEC
Desarrolladora Homex, once one of Mexico's leading homebuilders, committed "massive fraud" by faking the construction and sale of 100,000 homes, according to an SEC complaint made public on Friday. Authorities used high-resolution satellite images to uncover the scheme, which they say inflated Homex's sales by more than $3 billion over three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad...
|8 hr
|Only New Resident
|2
|For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Sun
|RoxLo
|641
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|Sacri
|7
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Sat
|jmpm
|4
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|Mar 2
|ThatsPhartt
|10
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|Mar 2
|Will Means
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC