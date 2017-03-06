Mexican company faked the building of...

Mexican company faked the building of 100,000 homes: SEC

Desarrolladora Homex, once one of Mexico's leading homebuilders, committed "massive fraud" by faking the construction and sale of 100,000 homes, according to an SEC complaint made public on Friday. Authorities used high-resolution satellite images to uncover the scheme, which they say inflated Homex's sales by more than $3 billion over three years.

Chicago, IL

