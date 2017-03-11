Maybe Mexico should build a wall to keep out our guns
On a visit to Mexico City in August 2016, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump said , "No one wins in either country when human smugglers and drug traffickers prey on innocent people, when cartels commit acts of violence, when illegal weapons and cash flow from the United States into Mexico." Since then, Trump has continued to complain that Mexicans bring crime northward, while studiously ignoring the very real threat that U.S. firepower flowing in the other direction poses to Mexicans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|15 hr
|jmpm
|3
|New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi...
|Mon
|Agents of Corruption
|6
|Mexico warns US it will refuse non-Mexican depo...
|Feb 27
|slick willie expl...
|6
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Feb 26
|Drain
|598
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 26
|Ecoo
|6
|Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|Eduardo
|23
|US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|21
