Maybe Mexico should build a wall to keep out our guns

On a visit to Mexico City in August 2016, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump said , "No one wins in either country when human smugglers and drug traffickers prey on innocent people, when cartels commit acts of violence, when illegal weapons and cash flow from the United States into Mexico." Since then, Trump has continued to complain that Mexicans bring crime northward, while studiously ignoring the very real threat that U.S. firepower flowing in the other direction poses to Mexicans.

