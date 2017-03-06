Massive Mexico-US sewage spill under investigation
With millions of gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Pacific Ocean surface and onto the shores of southern California, officials in the United States and Mexico have launched a bi-national investigation into the spill that apparently originated in Mexico. The spill was first spotted in early February along the beaches of San Diego, California down through Tijuana, Mexico, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission.
