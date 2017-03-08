Man convicted in cartel killing loses...

Man convicted in cartel killing loses appeal in North Dakota

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

A man convicted of murder in a North Dakota drug conspiracy case tied to a major Mexican cartel has lost his appeal after asserting that his lawyers did a poor job and one of them was too chummy with a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson of North Dakota sentenced Gabriel Martinez to life in prison in 2008 for the shooting death of Lee Avila of East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... 17 min tomin cali 9
News Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15) 9 hr Horacio 3
News Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad... 23 hr facts 11
News Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06) Mar 7 Marcus 215
News For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Mar 5 RoxLo 641
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Mar 4 Sacri 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC