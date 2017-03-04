Mainahs in Mexico who didnt climb the...

Mainahs in Mexico who didnt climb the Wall

While some spent February vacation on the slopes or at the "Tourney's", I convinced my husband to leave our house in the middle of the winter and visit my brother and his family in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico! But, I was excited to see my two year old niece, experience Mexican culture, and learn about my sister-in-law's new job with the U.S State Department. Having never traveled to Mexico, and after listening to our President riling people about building Walls and negative talk about immigrants, I was worried about crossing the boarder myself! We flew into San Diego and luckily, my brother has diplomatic licence plates that smoothed the ride.

