Mainahs in Mexico who didnt climb the Wall

While some spent February vacation on the slopes or at the "Tourney's", I convinced my husband to leave our house in the middle of the winter and visit my brother and his family in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico! But, I was excited to see my two year old niece, experience Mexican culture, and learn about my sister-in-law's new job with the U.S State Department. Having never traveled to Mexico, and after listening to our President riling people about building Walls and negative talk about immigrants, I was worried about crossing the boarder myself! We flew into San Diego and luckily, my brother has diplomatic licence plates that smoothed the ride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.