Lost 400-year-old Jewish manuscript to be returned to Mexico
The oldest Jewish document of the New World will be returned to Mexico more than seven decades after it disappeared. The 1595 autobiography of Luis de Carvajal, who was a New Christian or "converso" Jew in Mexico, will be returned this month, the Mexican consulate in New York said on Friday.
