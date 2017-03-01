Lost 400-year-old Jewish manuscript t...

Lost 400-year-old Jewish manuscript to be returned to Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The oldest Jewish document of the New World will be returned to Mexico more than seven decades after it disappeared. The 1595 autobiography of Luis de Carvajal, who was a New Christian or "converso" Jew in Mexico, will be returned this month, the Mexican consulate in New York said on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra... 2 hr tomin cali 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 9 hr RoxLo 641
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Sat Sacri 7
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Sat jmpm 4
News Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07) Mar 2 ThatsPhartt 10
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) Mar 2 Will Means 18
News 5 things you need to know Thursday Mar 2 MxAmerican 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC