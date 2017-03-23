Los Indios could take some truck traffic away from Pharr
The new cold storage inspection facility at the Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios was dedicated Friday morning. The new facility will allow Mexican truckers an alternative to the similar inspection facility at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Fri
|hippity hoppity
|6
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
|Trump: a Twitter troll?
|Mar 16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|Mar 11
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC