Los Indios could take some truck traf...

Los Indios could take some truck traffic away from Pharr

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

The new cold storage inspection facility at the Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios was dedicated Friday morning. The new facility will allow Mexican truckers an alternative to the similar inspection facility at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Fri hippity hoppity 6
News Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco Mar 20 Miss Beaverhausen 1
News The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ... Mar 20 Righty01 3
News Trump: a Twitter troll? Mar 16 Cordwainer Trout 2
News 'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... Mar 11 spytheweb 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC