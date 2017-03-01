KiwiSavers set to profit from Donald ...

KiwiSavers set to profit from Donald Trump's US-Mexico border wall

"Build that wall! Build that wall!" Donald Trump supporters chanted at his pre-election rallies, and it looks certain now he will. It could be good news for KiwiSavers, as some of their money is invested in private contractors currently running security on the 3200 kilometre US border with Mexico.

