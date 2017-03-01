Kim Kardashian's Favorite Dubai Pad H...

Kim Kardashian's Favorite Dubai Pad Has Gold Soap; Justin Bieber Vacations in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

Kardashian Update : Vacation in Dubai a la Kim Kardashian, if you have $30,000 per night to spare. Kardashian's favorite Royal Bridge Suite at the Atlantis The Palm Hotel comes with a rather steep price, but you get a master suite along with two guest bedrooms, four bathrooms, two lounges, an office, dining room and three balconies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 9 hr patriot 601
News The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te... 11 hr BestPhartss 1
News Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07) 20 hr ThatsPhartt 10
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) 23 hr Will Means 18
News 5 things you need to know Thursday Thu MxAmerican 1
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Wed jmpm 3
News New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi... Feb 27 Agents of Corruption 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC