Judge won't release Mexican man jaile...

Judge won't release Mexican man jailed near Seattle

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A protester holds a sign that reads "ICE Hands Off DACA Families Free Daniel," during a demonstration in front of the federal courthouse in Seattle. A federal judge upheld a decision not to release Daniel Ramirez Medina, a Mexican man who was arrested near Seattle, despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children, saying Ramirez should challenge his detention in immigration court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Mar 24 hippity hoppity 6
News Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco Mar 20 Miss Beaverhausen 1
News The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ... Mar 20 Righty01 3
News Trump: a Twitter troll? Mar 16 Cordwainer Trout 2
News 'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... Mar 11 spytheweb 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,866,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC