Jhonny Gonzalez Crushes Francisco Contreras in Three Rounds

Former world champion Jhonny Gonzalez showed he is ready to compete for a world title by easily knocking out Francisco Contreras in three rounds, in the main event from Gimnasio Municipal "Jose Neri Santos" in Chihuahua, Mexico. Gonzalez, owner of a refined technique and had a great preparation for the bout, used his experience of 73 fights to overcome his opponent, who tried to surprise the him in the early rounds.

Chicago, IL

