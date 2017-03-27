In U.S. Restaurants, Bars And Food Tr...

In U.S. Restaurants, Bars And Food Trucks, 'Modern Slavery' Persists

They come from places like Vietnam, China, Mexico and Guatemala, lured by promises of better-paying jobs and legal immigration. Instead, they're smuggled into the U.S., forced to work around the clock as bussers, wait staff and cooks, and housed in cramped living quarters.

