Iconic Mustang from 'Bullitt' may hav...

Iconic Mustang from 'Bullitt' may have been found in Mexican scrapyard

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

Steve McQueen fans will be pleased to know one of his most iconic chase-sequence vehicles has now been saved from the scrapheap. It's been 50 years since anyone had a good idea of where the iconic Ford Mustang from Steve McQueen's Bullitt was, but it might have shown up in a rather unlikely place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06) 3 hr Marcus 215
News Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad... Mon Only New Resident 2
News For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra... Sun tomin cali 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Sun RoxLo 641
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Sat Sacri 7
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Sat jmpm 4
News Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07) Mar 2 ThatsPhartt 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,946 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC