Iconic Mustang from 'Bullitt' may have been found in Mexican scrapyard
Steve McQueen fans will be pleased to know one of his most iconic chase-sequence vehicles has now been saved from the scrapheap. It's been 50 years since anyone had a good idea of where the iconic Ford Mustang from Steve McQueen's Bullitt was, but it might have shown up in a rather unlikely place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06)
|3 hr
|Marcus
|215
|Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad...
|Mon
|Only New Resident
|2
|For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Sun
|RoxLo
|641
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|Sacri
|7
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Sat
|jmpm
|4
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|Mar 2
|ThatsPhartt
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC