'I don't give a damn who you are': Th...

'I don't give a damn who you are': The roadside showdown that made a Mexican kingpin a marked man

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

In summer 1999, Salvador "El Chava" Gomez, who had helped guide the Gulf cartel to the top of Mexico's narco hierarchy, was gunned down, reportedly on the orders of his long-time friend and partner, Osiel Cardenas Guillen. It took just a few months for him to feel secure enough to launch the standoff that made Cardenas a marked man for US authorities, who would eventually bring him down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... Sat spytheweb 11
News Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15) Mar 9 Horacio 3
News Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad... Mar 9 facts 11
News Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06) Mar 7 Marcus 215
News For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Mar 5 RoxLo 641
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Mar 4 Sacri 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,844 • Total comments across all topics: 279,508,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC