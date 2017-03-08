'I don't give a damn who you are': The roadside showdown that made a Mexican kingpin a marked man
In summer 1999, Salvador "El Chava" Gomez, who had helped guide the Gulf cartel to the top of Mexico's narco hierarchy, was gunned down, reportedly on the orders of his long-time friend and partner, Osiel Cardenas Guillen. It took just a few months for him to feel secure enough to launch the standoff that made Cardenas a marked man for US authorities, who would eventually bring him down.
