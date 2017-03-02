How altitude will affect the golf ball at WGC-Mexico Championship
Last year's WGC-Cadillac Championship was played at Trump National Doral outside Miami, virtually at sea level. This year, however, that tournament has transformed into the WGC-Mexico Championship and is being played at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, which is about 7,600 feet higher in elevation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|ThatsPhartt
|10
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|Will Means
|18
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|17 hr
|MxAmerican
|1
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Wed
|jmpm
|3
|New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi...
|Feb 27
|Agents of Corruption
|6
|Mexico warns US it will refuse non-Mexican depo...
|Feb 27
|slick willie expl...
|6
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Feb 26
|Drain
|598
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC