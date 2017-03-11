Homeland Security Will Issue Call for US-Mexico Border Wall Prototypes

The Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection announced a call "for the design and build of several prototype wall structures in the vicinity of the United States border with Mexico." The concrete and steel fence between Nogales, Arizona and Nogales, Mexico In a notice issued on February 24 on the Federal Business Opportunities site, the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection announced it will open an electronic call on March 6 "for the design and build of several prototype wall structures in the vicinity of the United States border with Mexico."

