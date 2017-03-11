Homeland Security Will Issue Call for US-Mexico Border Wall Prototypes
The Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection announced a call "for the design and build of several prototype wall structures in the vicinity of the United States border with Mexico." The concrete and steel fence between Nogales, Arizona and Nogales, Mexico In a notice issued on February 24 on the Federal Business Opportunities site, the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection announced it will open an electronic call on March 6 "for the design and build of several prototype wall structures in the vicinity of the United States border with Mexico."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|8 hr
|jmpm
|3
|New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi...
|Mon
|Agents of Corruption
|6
|Mexico warns US it will refuse non-Mexican depo...
|Feb 27
|slick willie expl...
|6
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Feb 26
|Drain
|598
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 26
|Ecoo
|6
|Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|Eduardo
|23
|US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC